iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 533,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,882,940 shares.The stock last traded at $28.55 and had previously closed at $29.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

