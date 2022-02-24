iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.08

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 100680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,631,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.