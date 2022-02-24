iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,918 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.39% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of EWS opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

