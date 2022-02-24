iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.60

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 60579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.