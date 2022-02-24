iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $106.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96.

