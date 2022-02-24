iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,579 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $29,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,950. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

