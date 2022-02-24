iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

