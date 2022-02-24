iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.32. 186,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.29 and its 200-day moving average is $163.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.