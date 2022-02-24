iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $232.10

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $232.10 and last traded at $234.65, with a volume of 6797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.02 and a 200 day moving average of $289.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

