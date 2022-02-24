iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.93

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.93 and last traded at $91.16, with a volume of 13503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.37.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.