iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $6.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.02. The stock had a trading volume of 789,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.