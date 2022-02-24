iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 29.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $173,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $8.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.06. 192,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

