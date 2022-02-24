iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 992,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,973,916 shares.The stock last traded at $418.59 and had previously closed at $423.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

