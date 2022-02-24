iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,425,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.09 and its 200 day moving average is $454.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.