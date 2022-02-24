iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.02. The stock had a trading volume of 789,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

