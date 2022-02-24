iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

IVV traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $420.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

