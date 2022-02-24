iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) were up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 108,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,960,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,561,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,705,000 after buying an additional 251,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 164,648 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

