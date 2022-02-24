iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.41

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

