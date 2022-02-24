iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.53

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.53 and last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.44.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
