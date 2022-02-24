iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.53

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.53 and last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

