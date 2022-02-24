iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,274 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $124,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 108,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,672. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

