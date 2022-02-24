iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.58

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.58 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 59123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,580,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

