iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.14. 4,307,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,672. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

