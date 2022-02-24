iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.70. 381,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

