iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.22. 444,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

