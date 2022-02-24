iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 201.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

