iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.58% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

