iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 71,505 shares.The stock last traded at $192.96 and had previously closed at $199.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

