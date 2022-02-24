Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itaú Unibanco.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
ITUB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 64,562,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,378,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.
About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
