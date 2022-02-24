Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itaú Unibanco.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,337,000 after buying an additional 47,869,561 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,704,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,134,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,634 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 64,562,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,378,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.