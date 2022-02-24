Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 1.6%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,420,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,773,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,598,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

