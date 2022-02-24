ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

ITMPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 410 ($5.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

