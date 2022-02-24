ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,524 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $14,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.64. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

