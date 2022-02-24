Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.96).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.74) to GBX 285 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

