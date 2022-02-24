Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.96).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.74) to GBX 285 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

