Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.47. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,292,731 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 472,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,492 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

