Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.47. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,292,731 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.
Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
