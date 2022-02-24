James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in James River Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in James River Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $14,010,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $978.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $51.02.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

