Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 1,964 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

MTD stock opened at $1,380.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,523.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,513.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

