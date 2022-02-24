Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.33% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

