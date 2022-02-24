Jane Street Group LLC Has $17.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,725 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68.

