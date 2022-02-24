Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 5,117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,802 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.11% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter.

CHIQ stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

