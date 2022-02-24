Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,211 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.85% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 373.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.66. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $91.21.

