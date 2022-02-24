Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $21.34 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.