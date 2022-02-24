Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,380.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,523.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,513.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

