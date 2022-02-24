Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 505,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,869,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 30.62% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $41.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.