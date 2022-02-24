Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,155,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

