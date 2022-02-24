Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,849 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.48% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the period.

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $127.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.31. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $179.76.

