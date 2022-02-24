Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,757 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

