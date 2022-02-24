Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.44. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $355,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

