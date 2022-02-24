Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.24% of National Vision worth $151,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $271,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

