Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.71% of PagerDuty worth $130,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

