Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $152.24 Million Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.70% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $152,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 92.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 159.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $770,000.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

