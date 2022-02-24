Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.56% of Zebra Technologies worth $154,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $399.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.68. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $398.46 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.